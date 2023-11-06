Man says he shot at car after driver was following, shooting at him; Lake. Co. deputies investigate

Sheriff's deputies in Lake County are investigating after a 33-year-old Painesville Township man told authorities he was followed by an unknown vehicle and shot at late Saturday morning.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said they were notified that it happened just before noon near Cherry Tree Lane in Painesville Township.

When deputies arrived, the 33-year-old man told them he had been followed by a vehicle while heading south on Chestnut Street near Route 83 and believed he had been shot at several times.

The 33-year-old turned onto Cherry Tree Lane, got out of his vehicle, pulled his own gun out and aimed it at the car that had been following him. The man told deputies that the driver was holding a gun up, so he fired two shots at the vehicle in "self-defense." The other car then fled the area. The sheriff's office said no one was injured, and no vehicles were struck by any of the shots fired during these events.

Deputies later identified the driver of the unknown car and executed a search warrant at his home. Authorities didn't say what charges the suspect is facing.