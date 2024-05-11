Man shot, killed at Columbia Station bar; shooter in custody, police say

An Olmsted Township resident is behind bars Saturday for allegedly killing a man at a bar in Columbia Station Friday night.

According to the Lorain County Sheriff's Office, the 40-year-old suspect is currently being held in the Lorain County Jail without bond. He's facing several charges, including murder.

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. at Joker's Pub and Grub, 24517 Sprague Road.

Authorities say an argument between the suspect and another man inside the establishment escalated when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name hasn't been released.

The matter remains under investigation, authorities said.