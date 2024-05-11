Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man shot, killed at Columbia Station bar; shooter in custody, police say

Handcuffs
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AP
This photo provided by the Los Angeles Police Department shows a pair of handcuffs and a key. (Los Angeles Police Department via AP)
Handcuffs
Posted at 11:12 AM, May 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-11 11:12:37-04

An Olmsted Township resident is behind bars Saturday for allegedly killing a man at a bar in Columbia Station Friday night.

According to the Lorain County Sheriff's Office, the 40-year-old suspect is currently being held in the Lorain County Jail without bond. He's facing several charges, including murder.

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. at Joker's Pub and Grub, 24517 Sprague Road.

Authorities say an argument between the suspect and another man inside the establishment escalated when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name hasn't been released.

The matter remains under investigation, authorities said.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we follow through