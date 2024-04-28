Man stranded in motorized wheelchair gets push home from 2 UCPD officers

Two University Circle Police officers on routine patrol were at the right place and time to help a stranded 56-year-old man.

Last week, Ricardo Shumate was at the intersection of Cornell Road and Circle Drive. He was in the crosswalk when he had a battery issue with his motorized wheelchair.

“My chair would have been stuck in the street,” said Shumate.

The two police officers were at the right place at the right time.

“They could have very easily put him on the sidewalk and called someone; they would have met their obligation, but they went above and beyond,” said University Circle Police Chief Thomas Wetzel.

Despite their initial attempts, the two officers could not get Shumate’s wheelchair working. Undeterred, they decided to push him all the way home.

“He said I’ll tell you what, we’re going to push you home. I said, 'Man, I live far,'” said Shumate.

The officers took turns pushing Shumate about a quarter of a mile home.

“This is kind of like community policing on steroids,” said Wetzel.

The officers got Shumate back to his apartment.

“It made me feel kind of happy 'cause you know I’m not used to the police helping you out like that. Like I said, I appreciate them officers,” added Shumate.