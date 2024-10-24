Man surrenders to police after shooting at officers during hours-long standoff in Bedford Heights

BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio — A roughly six hour-long standoff situation has ended peacefully in Bedford Heights after a man surrendered himself to police Thursday morning.

Our overnight News Tracker was there for each and every development as law enforcement officials from several departments swarmed Scarlett Oak Drive.

A roughly 6 hour standoff in Bedford Heights just ended with one person surrendering to police. A large volume of tear gas was used making it look like a fire was burning. Working to learn more about what led up to this situation. @MikeHoldenNews with more at 5am on @WEWS . pic.twitter.com/mkLuSQaew9 — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) October 24, 2024

The initial calls started coming in around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday for an armed man holed up inside the house.

Police said when they arrived, the man started firing shots at officers.

It was tense—as folks in the Bedford Heights neighborhood wondered if they were safe to leave their homes or if they should shelter in place.

Around 3:40 a.m., a negotiator on scene told our Mike Holden they made multiple attempts to communicate with the man for a safe surrender, but they were not succeeding in their efforts.

Officers deployed gas inside the home in an effort to get him to surrender.

After hours of negotiations — the man finally surrendered to police just before 5 a.m.

News 5 is working to learn if the man will face any sort of criminal charges.

No injuries have been reported.

The home is severely damaged, with broken windows and debris scattered out front.