Man to be charged with arson after blocking driveway to barn fire while brandishing gun, officials say

Shortly after the Kirtland Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire on Tibbetts Road, Kirtland Police were dispatched to the same address for a call about an 89-year-old suicidal man with a gun in a driveway, according to a news release from Kirtland police and fire.

Upon arrival, officers found the man in a car parked in the driveway and blocking access to a barn that was on fire behind the home, the release states.

When officers approached the car, the man showed that he had a gun, the release states. In response, Kirtland officials requested assistance from neighboring jurisdictions to set a perimeter and implement traffic control measures.

Officers on the scene created a shield and approached the vehicle to negotiate with the man, officials said. He surrendered after 45 minutes of negotiations. The gun was recovered, and he was taken into custody and transported to Lake West Hospital for a mental evaluation, the release said.

After the man was taken into custody, fire crews were able to access the barn and immediately put the fire out.

During the incident, officers learned that there were small children and adults inside the residence on the property. A team of officers checked the residence and found no one injured or involved in the incident happening outside, the release said.

According to officials, the man will be charged with arson once it is confirmed by medical professionals that his mental health is stabilized.

