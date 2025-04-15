Man tries to kidnap woman, stabs her repeatedly after she falls to the ground on West 25th

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Police have arrested a man after he allegedly tried to kidnap a woman early Tuesday morning on West 25th Street and then stabbed her multiple times after she fell to the ground.

According to Cleveland Division of Police Public Information Officer Freddy Diaz, it happened just after 5 a.m. on West 25th Street near Detroit Avenue.

Police said a 59-year-old woman was walking down the street when a man approached her and asked her what time it was. When she responded, the man pulled out a box cutter and threatened to kill her. He then forced the woman to walk next to him towards West 28th Street.

At some point, the woman fell to the ground. Diaz said the man then stabbed her repeatedly with the box cutter and then ran off.

Officers, with the help of the Real Time Crime Center, tracked the man down at a home in the 5700 block of Storer Avenue, Diaz said. The man, whose name has not been released, was taken into custody on pending charges of kidnapping, felonious assault and aggravated robbery.

The woman was treated at a nearby hospital and later released.

Cleveland Police Chief Annie Todd provided the following statement:

“This incident highlights the outstanding work our officers do every day and our commitment to public safety. This suspect committed a violent act against a vulnerable woman. Our officers acted swiftly to identify the individual, locate and arrest this violent offender. Detectives secured vital evidence that will be critical in court.”