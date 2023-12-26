Watch Now
Man wanted by Akron Police for allegedly assaulting woman, stealing firearm from her house

Posted at 12:17 PM, Dec 26, 2023
A reward is being offered by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force for information leading to the capture of fugitive Nicholas Snyder.

Authorities said Snyder is wanted by the U.S. Marshals and Akron police for burglary and felonious assault.

According to officials, on Oct. 22, 2022, Snyder assaulted a female on Lakeshore Boulevard in Akron just before breaking into her residence and stealing a firearm.

Snyder, 32, pictured above, is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 280 pounds. Snyder is known to frequent the Akron, Wadsworth, and Barberton areas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or text keyword WANTED and tip to 847411 (tip411). Tipsters may remain anonymous, and reward money is available.

