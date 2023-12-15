Man wanted by Cleveland Police for 2 separate shootings arrested in Florida

A man wanted by Cleveland police for two shootings has been arrested in Florida.

Tips provided after the man was featured as the U.S. Marshals Fugitive of the Week in August led officers to his location in the 6900 block of N. Miami Avenue Friday.

According to the U.S. Marshals, on April 30, the man allegedly shot multiple rounds at a 29-year-old woman while she was in her car. The woman was not harmed, but the car was damaged. The shooting happened on W. 59th Street.

The second incident occurred on July 23 outside the Power Cabaret and Medusa Restaurant & Lounge in the 1400 block of St. Clair Avenue. It is alleged that the man exchanged gunfire in the parking lot with 34-year-old Tramaine Locklear. Locklear was later pronounced dead at MetroHealth Medical Center after being shot in his chest multiple times, and a woman was shot in the leg, police said.

“The US Marshals Service in Northern Ohio and the Cleveland Division of Police continue to work together to make the city of Cleveland a safer place. Today, progress was made, as another violent shooter was arrested and will be brought back to Ohio to face charges,” said Ohio U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott.

The man will be held in local custody until he is extradited back to Ohio.