Man wanted for murder of Bedford woman found shot in the head, police say

Posted at 11:37 AM, Dec 26, 2023
Bedford Police and U.S. Marshals are searching for a 41-year-old man wanted for murder after a 45-year-old woman was found with a gunshot wound to the head in a Bedford residence Saturday.

According to police, on Dec. 23, Bedford Police responded to a home on Natalie Road in Bedford for gunshots fired.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found 45-year-old Seritha Ballantyne in a bedroom with a gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police have charged 41-year-old Joseph "JD" Bowman with Ballantyne's murder and have issued a warrant for his arrest.

Bowman, pictured above, is 6 feet tall and weighs 230 pounds. According to police, it is suspected that he stole the victim's car, a black 2013 Chevrolet Suburban, from the scene. Its license plate is JDY2014.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bedford Police at (440) 232-1234 or the United States Marshal’s Northeast Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force tip line at 1-877-WANTED-2.

