Man who attacked siblings at Brookside Reservation Metropark indicted on felony charges

A man has been indicted for attacking two teenage siblings at the Metroparks Brookside Reservation, according to Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas records.

The suspect, Michael Kelly, is charged with one count of assault and two counts of strangulation, court records state.

Authorities said that on Aug. 13, Kelly allegedly attacked the two teens for feeding deer.

The teens' father said his 14-year-old son and 17-year-old daughter were near the Meadow Ridge Picnic area, and they were feeding the deer when a man started yelling at them. He said his daughter yelled back.

“Why don’t you just leave us alone, he continued with the verbal assaults. My son had an apple in his hand because they were feeding the deer at that point. He threw an apple towards the guy, not meaning to hit him — just to get his attention off his sister and put it back on him. So, the man started to charge him,” the father said.

That’s when the father said his son took out a pocketknife he was using to cut apples, hoping to deter the man, but he said it didn’t work, and they started fighting. The teenage boy stabbed the man in the side, but the fighting continued.

Deer are at the center of an assault of teenage siblings

A date for an arraignment was not mentioned in the records.