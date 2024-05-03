Man who brandished gun at police in Tuscarawas County fatally shot

A 34-year-old man who brandished a gun early Friday morning in Dover was fatally shot by police.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol New Philadelphia Post and the Tuscarawas County Sheriff's office, troopers stopped shortly before 2 a.m. to check on a 1994 Chevrolet pickup truck that was partially on the road on I-77 near State Route 80.

Authorities said the driver exhibited "concerning behavior," and a Crisis Intervention Team-trained sheriff's deputy was dispatched to assist troopers.

Police spoke to the man over the next few hours, trying to get him to seek help.

"The units on scene made exhaustive efforts to include retrieving him food and drink, offering crisis services and assuring him repeatedly that they only wanted to get him help," the sheriff's office said.

The man eventually pulled a gun out and pointed it at officers and was shot.

Authorities said the gun was still in the man's hand when it was recovered.

Sheriff Orvis L. Campbell issued a statement that read, in part:

My preliminary review of the incident reveals that the Deputy, Troopers and EMS had worked towards and hoped for a peaceful medical transport. Law enforcement was not even aware that the suspect possessed a weapon until it was brandished and the shooting occurred. The Troopers and the Deputy attempted to render first aid after the shooting without success. Neither the Troopers nor the Deputy were injured during the event.



I believe that the investigation will reveal that all of the law enforcement on scene acted honorably and as trained and that this community will be proud of their extensive efforts during this long incident even though it ended tragically.



My thanks to the civilian witness, the Dover Fire Department, The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Smith Ambulance service, the Ohio Department of Transportation and the Tuscarawas County Coroner’s Office for their assistance on scene.

Ohio BCI is conducting a review of the shooting.