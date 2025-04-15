Man, woman found dead following standoff in Painesville

Following a SWAT standoff Tuesday morning, police found a man and an elderly woman dead inside a Painesville home.

According to Lt. Toby Burgett of the Painesville Police Department, officers responded to the 180 block of Hayer Drive after being notified of a domestic violence situation.

When officers arrived, they found an injured woman outside the home. She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment while officers tried to make contact with a man inside, Burgett said.

The SWAT team was called in and eventually entered the home. Inside, Burgett said SWAT members found a man dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. An elderly woman was also found dead inside.

Additionally, Burgett said that three dogs inside the home were removed and handed over to the Lake Humane Society for temporary housing.

While the standoff was happening, two nearby schools, Maple Elementary and Our Shepherd Lutheran School, kept children inside with the doors locked as a precaution.

Burgett said there was never a direct threat to the students or staff.

Painesville Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the department at 440-392-5842.