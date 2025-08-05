Man's body found in car's trunk in Lorain, police say

The Lorain Police Department is investigating after the body of a man in his 30s was found in the trunk of a vehicle on the city's South Side.

According to Capt. Jacob Morris, police were called to the 3300 block of Camden Avenue just after 10:30 a.m. for a suspicious vehicle and a possible missing person.

Upon investigation, officers found the man's remains in the trunk.

"While the exact cause of death remains undetermined at this time, the circumstances surrounding the discovery are considered suspicious," Morris said in a news release. "The male appears to have been deceased for several hours, possibly days."

The man's identity has not been released.

The police department is asking anyone with information about the case to contact the detective bureau at 440-204-2105 and speak with Detective Kurt Graupmann.