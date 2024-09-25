Mansfield community rallies behind local woman severely injured in bicycle accident

MANSFIELD, Ohio — The Mansfield community is showing the power of unity after Nataleigh Everett suffered major injuries in a devastating bicycle accident.

“You never expect something to happen to someone that you love so dearly,” said Lilly Jenkins, Everett's best friend.

From speaking with Jenkins, it’s clear there is a lot of love for Everett.

“Nataleigh has always been the person that I go to if something is changing in my life, and I’m scared,” said Jenkins.

But on Sept. 16, Jenkins said she became that rock for her best friend.

“My heart dropped to my stomach finding out that Nataleigh, something happened to her,” said Jenkins.

According to Everett's sister, Mallory Hirst, Everett was riding her bike with a friend.

At some point, Hirst believes either something ran across the road, or Everett put her brakes on too hard, causing her to flip over her handlebars and hit her head.

“Originally, we had just heard she had a bike accident, and she had a concussion,” said Hirst.

Eventually, Hirst said she learned the impact of Everett's bike accident did far more damage, where Everett was life-flighted to a local hospital after breaking several bones, experiencing a seizure and a brain bleed from not wearing a helmet.

“Helmet safety is a major part of, you know, using a bike and preventing the risk of injury,” said Dr. Robert Hughes, Emergency Medical Physician at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.

As Hirst said she watched her little sister lie in a medically induced coma for several days, she said she felt helpless.

But then she said Everett finally woke up and was able to go home on Monday, giving Hirst hope.

“She’s very independent so she thinks that she’s better than she is, but she’s doing so much better like it’s only been a week, a little over a week and I’m just amazed at how strong she is,” said Hirst.

Hirst said she’s even more amazed by the community’s support, thanks to a GoFundMe. Jillian Henry said she started to help Everett and her family with medical and recovery expenses.

“When something happened to Nataleigh, it felt like a member of your family was hurt, and you can really see that in the way the community has rallied around her,” said Henry.

If you would like to continue supporting Nataleigh and her family outside of GoFundMe, there will be a benefit concert on Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. at 40 West 4th Street in Mansfield.