March 23-29: Dog Walking Forecast

Each day, News 5 features a different pup during our Dog Walking Forecast. Take a look at this week's furry celebrities.

Monday

Courtesy of Macey Algarin Ferlin

This one-year-old Boxer Pitbull mix LOVES going on walks.

Macey Algarin tells us she adopted Ferlin from the Erie County Humane Society, and he's been hogging the bed ever since.

Tuesday

Courtesy of Scott Smith

Check out this "old pup" just trying to soak up some sun! Let me introduce you to Trigger.

Or Trig. Or Trig B. Not sure where Trig B came from, but it has a nice ring to it!

Scott Smith says when Triggy isn't playing with his grandsons, he enjoys cuddles, treats, and watching/barking at the Amazon drivers from the front window.

Wednesday

Courtesy of Connie Nehez Allie

Meet Allie!

This sweet girl was a rescue dog from Berea, Ohio, who found her furever family 10 years ago! Her dog mom, Connie Nehez, says Allie is very friendly and loves to be loved. Besides her human family, Allie also has a feline sister named Sammy.

Allie is a great watchdog! Back in her heyday, she used to paw-trol the backyard during her zoomies!

Although she is a bit slower these days, she still walks around the back perimeter of the fence, making sure her family is always safe. She is also always keeping a close eye on things while she is inside, too!

Allie loves to lie on her platform and stare out the window to see what's going on outside.

Thursday

Courtesy of Darlene Saxon Bella

Un cane bellissimo!!

Meet this beauty named Bella!

She is a paw-sitively gorgeous full-bred standard poodle, and she is just a puppy— only 22 months old!

Her mom, Darlene Saxon, told Good Morning Cleveland that she loves watching TV (hopefully that includes News 5), but her favorite programs are about dogs and horses!

She loves people, cuddling, her toys, car rides, and, of course, walks!

Friday

Courtesy Karen and Mark Wheeler Madison and Ellie

We love the costumes, ladies!

Say hello to Madison and Ellie Wheeler!

They live in Conneaut with their parents, Karen and Mark Wheeler.

Madison is a golden doodle, and she is cool with playing dress up, especially for Halloween (and is ready to give you a smooch!)

However, her fursister Ellie (the cavapoo) hates it. Does she know how cute she looks, though?!

Saturday

Courtesy of Clarice Gowitzka Sophie

Clarice Gowitzka from Castalia, Ohio, sent us this photo of her rescue dog, Sophie.

Gowitkza says the photo was taken the moment she picked Sophie up at the Erie County Humane Society.

She has become quite the diva and now rules the house, according to Clarice!

Sunday

Courtesy of Amanda from Mentor Honey

Amanda from Mentor sent us this adorable photo of Honey, her 1-year-old Golden Retriever. She has two sisters, named April and Callie, and they're both Golden Retrievers, too!

Amanda says that Honey loves to chew up couches, which might not be a problem today with a longer dog walk outside. Honey also allegedly is a sock thief! No socks expected outside today, just a mix of sun and clouds.