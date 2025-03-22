March Madness boosts sales for Downtown Cleveland restaurants

CLEVELAND — Fans from near and far took over Downtown Cleveland on Friday to cheer on their favorite team during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Rocket Arena.

Even local restaurants told News 5 they got a taste of the mania too.

“Everybody’s here. We have a lot of visitors in town,” said Zanzibar Soul Fusion Managing Partner Jaffre Jackson.

Jackson said they experienced a good kind of chaos at the soul food restaurant on Friday.

“It means a lot not just in the building but in the city of Cleveland itself because obviously it shows a lot of diversity and that we can handle a lot of different things as well,” said Jackson.

Meanwhile, at Re:Bar in Cleveland, Manager Jeremy Taylor said he’s also happy to see downtown bustling with activity to help boost sales at their bar, too.

“It’s been really good. We’ve been having like a nice flow of traffic,” said Taylor. “It’s nice to see people downtown because it’s very quiet at times, but when it’s bustling, it’s like a lot of people down here and everybody’s having a good time.”