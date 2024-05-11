Massillon Police investigating fatal shooting at Regal Cinemas; suspect in custody

One man is dead, and another person is in custody following a fatal shooting late Friday night at the Regal Cinemas in Massillon.

According to Massillon Police, it happened around 11 p.m. inside the theater located at 175 Cherry Road NW.

Responding officers found the victim, who was later identified as 27-year-old Daron Davis from Canton, near the front lobby, authorities said.

Around 11:30 p.m., officers took an unnamed suspect into custody outside the police department.

Charges haven't been announced.