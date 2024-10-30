Massive fire destroys family's barn in Tuscarawas Township

TUSCARAWAS TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A massive fire destroyed a Tuscarawas Township family’s privately owned barn, which also happens to be their business.

Now, the community is coming together to help.

“We just wanted to do something, and I just thought well, we could take food over if nothing else,” said Carrie Els, a nearby family friend.

A collapsed foundation, charred vehicle and large amounts of rubble covered in dark smoke and ashes is all that remains of this family’s privately owned barn in Tuscarawas Township.

“They lost everything. I mean, as far as their business,” said Marc Els, Carrie's husband.

Marc and Carrie said the family restored antique trucks and owned a truck hauling company.

“He just parked his truck just like an hour ago. He was done for the day, and it just went up in flames,” said Marc.

Brewster Fire Department Inspector Tom Ross said he and his crew found the building engulfed in flames with seven semi-tractor trailers located inside around 4:30 Tuesday afternoon.

“It was devastating just seeing the flames. 20-foot flames. The wall was pulling off the side. The front was falling down. It was horrible,” said Carrie.

Thankfully, Ross said no one was hurt.

“With the amount of fire, last I checked, I think we have 13 tankers supplying water due to no hydrants in the area,” said Ross, whose agency contracts with Tuscarawas Township for fire protection.

Ross said taking down this fire required a lot of work due to water supply issues that crews eventually overcame, in addition to each tanker truck containing about 500 gallons of diesel fuel.

But he said this shouldn’t be a hazard concern for nearby residents thanks to proactive measures and the help of multiple agencies from Stark, Tuscarawas and Wayne Counties assisting on scene.

“It equals out to be a lot of equipment. I would say there’s a least 100 firemen on the scene,” said Ross.

As Ross said, investigators looked into the fire’s cause, and he said crews would remain on the scene to put out any further hot spots.

“They’re good people. Good family and we’re a tight community and everything so we’ll get them through it,” said Marc.

Marc told News 5 he is hopeful they’ll be able to find the owner another truck and trailer before he heads to work.