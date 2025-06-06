Mayfield Heights bans short-term rentals like Airbnb and Vrbo

The city of Mayfield Heights is cracking down on short-term rental operators. The city just passed a modified ordinance that criminalizes anyone operating a short-term rental with a penalty of up to six months in jail.

The city previously had a temporary ban prohibiting homeowners from renting out their properties on a short-term basis through online platforms such as Airbnb and Vrbo.

Now, Mayfield Heights will use those websites to identify violators and potentially charge them with a first-degree misdemeanor, carrying a fine of up to $1,000.

According to the Mayfield Heights City Council, homeowners have certain freedoms, but there are limits.

"We realize that people have a right to utilize their property as well as they see fit, but this is not one of them," Councilman Michael Ballistrea said.

The ban will go into effect later this month.