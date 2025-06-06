Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Mayfield Heights bans short-term rentals like Airbnb and Vrbo

We spoke to Mayfield Heights Councilman Michael Ballistrea about the city banning short-term rentals.
Mayfield Heights bans short-term rentals
Posted

The city of Mayfield Heights is cracking down on short-term rental operators. The city just passed a modified ordinance that criminalizes anyone operating a short-term rental with a penalty of up to six months in jail.

The city previously had a temporary ban prohibiting homeowners from renting out their properties on a short-term basis through online platforms such as Airbnb and Vrbo.

Now, Mayfield Heights will use those websites to identify violators and potentially charge them with a first-degree misdemeanor, carrying a fine of up to $1,000.

According to the Mayfield Heights City Council, homeowners have certain freedoms, but there are limits.

"We realize that people have a right to utilize their property as well as they see fit, but this is not one of them," Councilman Michael Ballistrea said.

The ban will go into effect later this month.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.