Mayfield Heights Police asking for information about man who offered ride to 2 kids

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — The Mayfield Heights Police Department is asking the public for information about a man who they say approached two Lander Elementary School students and offered them rides home.

It happened around 2:40 p.m. near Bellingham and Ascot roads.

Police said the children told their parents that while walking home, they had been approached by an unknown white man who put his hand on one of the children's shoulders and asked if he could drive them home.

The children told the man no, and he got back in his vehicle and drove away. police said. The car is described as a dark gray SUV, possibly a Nissan.

Anyone with information about the matter is asked to call police at 440-442-2323.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now: Overnight

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.