Mayfield Village's Progressive Insurance says it's hiring 12,000 nationwide

CLEVELAND — A multi-billion-dollar company headquartered in Northeast Ohio says it is looking to expand this year by filling thousands of new positions nationwide.

Progressive Insurance, the No. 2 auto insurer in the United States, based in Mayfield Village, plans to fill more than 12,000 positions.

Jobs vary and include openings on the claims team, customer care and in-house legal counsel. Other roles include territory sales reps, data scientists, and production print mail specialists.

There are positions open in Ohio, as well as numerous other states.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Progressive or to apply for a job.