Mayor's chief of staff joins growing list of East Cleveland officials indicted

EAST CLEVELAND — A grand jury indicted East Cleveland’s Chief of Staff and Executive Assistant to the Mayor, Michael Smedley, on federal bribery and conspiracy charges.

Smedley is accused of using his position to help two brothers defraud investigators out of millions of dollars.

Those brothers, Zubair Al Zubair and Muzzammil Al Zubair were indicted last year and accused of deceiving victims to get millions of dollars.

But now federal investigators say Smedley helped it happen.

The 56-year-old faces two counts of bribery: conspiracy to commit bribery, conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud and conspiracy to commit extortion under color of official right.

Smedley is charged with accepting money, expensive meals, and tickets to Browns games from the brothers in exchange for helping the pair create the illusion they had important political connections.

Prosecutors said that included Smedley appointing Zubair Al Zubair, who is accused of lying about being a member of the royal family of the United Arab Emirates, as the city’s International Economic Advisor.

Smedley is also accused of providing Al Zubair with city business cards and giving the brothers City of East Cleveland police badges.

Prosecutors said the Al Zabair brothers used claims of political influence to then convince investors to give them money for various schemes between June 2020 and August 2023.

In one case, investigators allege the pair claimed to control Nela Park and convinced a Chinese investor to pay the brothers $3 million and purchase another $6 million in equipment for a cryptocurrency mining business.

Federal prosecutors said the brothers even used the mayor’s office inside East Cleveland city hall for a ceremonial contract signing with the victim.

According to the federal indictment, Smedley attended that ceremony along with East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King, Law Director Willa Hemmons and others.

In reality, prosecutors said the entire business scheme was a fraud.

East Cleveland’s Assistant Law Director, Heather McCollough, said she had no idea any city officials were tied to the scheme until she received a federal grand jury subpoena last March.

According to that subpoena, an FBI agent sought emails, text messages, contracts and other records pertaining to the brothers and their businesses.

McCollough wondered Friday how much Smedley knew.

“Based on what I'm hearing, I would think he was conned as well,” said McCollough. “He believed that they had this money, had this business.”

But East Cleveland City Councilman Twon Billings called that “enabler talk.”

“There's no way in the world that he did not know what they were doing,” said Billings, who warned this indictment may not be the last.

“Everybody keeps thinking there's no such thing as the boogeyman, but now you see it's real,” said Billings who said he’s cooperating with federal investigators to clean up corruption in the city. “They ain't finished. Trust me.”

Reached by phone Friday, Smedley said he was looking for an attorney and wasn’t prepared to discuss the case.

The city placed him on paid administrative leave until his case is concluded.

Smedley is the latest city employee indicted in wide ranging investigations into East Cleveland government.

Mayor Brandon King is currently suspended from office and facing felony corruption charges.

Since August 2022, 18 past and current police officers, including former Police Chief Scott Gardner, were indicted for various crimes as well.

