Medina City Schools facing cuts, budget deficit, parents hope for March levy passage

MEDINA, Ohio — Parent group Kids First Medina is deeply concerned about the financial future of the Medina City Schools District after a failed levy in November 2023 left the district facing cuts and a budget deficit.

Victoria Druley with Kids First Medina told News 5 the district now a project budget deficit of $8 to $10 million in year three of its five year plan, and may have to make significant student program and service cuts if a 7.5 mill levy doesn't pass on March 19.

“It’s been devastating because now we know we’re facing cuts and it’s so hard to come off of a loss with so little time between November and March," Druley said. “The levy failed in November because we were up against a lot of misinformation, it’s really hard to educate people about taxes. In Medina County, we experienced a property tax increase, and that has nothing to do with the amount of money that the school district gets.”

Medina students like Axton Rutledge and Ashleigh Walburn are also concerned about cuts in student programming, which could have an impact on students preparing for college.

“I feel kind of scared almost because I want the best for the community and the kids," Rutledge said. “It’s really going to cut out a lot of the electives at the high school and a lot of the AP classes, and it’s taking away advantages for students to have and push them to get a higher education," Walburn said.

Medina City Schools Superintendent Aaron Sable told News 5 that the March levy, if passed, would generate approximately $14 dollars annually and would cost Medina homeowners about $263 for every $100,000 in assessed home valuation every year. Sable said that even if the March levy is approved by voters, the district will still have to make some cuts through attrition, but the loss of key student programs and services would be avoided.

“Just like everybody else, all of our bills and costs have gone up,” Sable said. “We’re working diligently at making those cuts through attrition, which means looking at not filling those positions that are vacated at the end of the year. Consolidate our resources by going down to fewer elementary buildings than we currently have. (6 sec) as well as consolidating personnel.”

Sable said a March Levy failure would likely result in a wide variety of cuts for students, including but not limited to:

Busing to the State minimum of 2 miles and no busing to Medina High School



Increase in average class size at the elementary level



Increase in Pay-to-Participate fees



Reduction of school counseling services



Reduction of gifted services



Reduction of middle/high school electives



Reduction in AP course offerings



Elimination of middle school teaming



“If our levy does not pass here in March, we will be in an even more challenging situation," Sable said “I would anticipate that another levy would have to go on the ballot in November if it were to fail because we would be in an even more drastic position.” Sable said the district will make a more detailed presentation on the March levy to the community in late February.

But many of the Medina residents News 5 talked to who voted against the November school levy said they just couldn't take on any more expenses with inflation, with rising costs for everything, and the hefty Medina County property tax increase issued in 2023.

Still, members of Kids First Medina said they will move forward with a door-to-door leaflet campaign starting on Feb. 18 at the Medina library from 1 to 5 p.m. to educate homeowners. Kids First Medina members like Keegan Roach believe the district has done a good job with its budget over the past decade.

“The district has managed its funds very well historically, it’s been about 10 years since they asked for new money," Roach said.

Meanwhile, Medina mother, Alaina Rutledge, is hoping voters will approve the March school levy, not just for the district but for the well-being of the entire community.

“This is crucial to not only the success of our students and their futures, but also to the vibrancy of our beautiful community," Rutledge said.

News 5 will follow through on this developing story.