Medina community rallies behind 10-year-old girl with rare form of cancer

MEDINA, Ohio — Medina is wrapping their arms around a 10-year-old girl who has been battling a rare form of cancer since 2020.

Lexi Serio has synovial cell sarcoma. Her godmother, Dawn Cavanaugh, tells News 5 Lexi has been receiving treatment at Seattle’s Children’s Hospital.

Because it’s been nearly two months since Lexi has been in Seattle, Dawn says when the time came to welcome her back home, they wanted to do it in style.

“Mom, brothers and sisters have not seen her in seven weeks, so we just wanted to surprise Lexi with something fun and make this just the most joyful homecoming that she could have,” said Dawn.

Joy could be seen on Lexi’s face as she arrived on a fire truck Thursday evening with family, friends, local law enforcement agencies and neighbors like Jennifer Stanziano cheering her on.

“Just to be here to support, it’s not us, it’s God. He led us all here together. We’re all one community,” said Jennifer Stanziano.

Greeted with posters filled with encouraging messages, balloons and even confetti, Dawn says she’s overwhelmed but not surprised to see this support.

“Lexi has a fight on her hands and when we do things together, things get done,” she said.

It's a message Lafayette Township Fire Chief Brian Cavanaugh says he and his department stand behind.

“Lexi is a strong, young girl that’s fighting for her life and that’s something that we can take a part in and make a difference and make her smile. That’s what we want to do,” said Brian.

Dawn says Lexi and her family are thankful to know they aren’t alone in this fight.

“Again, just the people that surround her and her neighborhood everywhere. We just keep her going. We keep doing stuff,” said Dawn.

The family says they’re not sure how long they’ll have to wait to know the results of this trial, but they remain hopeful.