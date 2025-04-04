Medina house struck by lighting during severe storm

A house in Medina County was struck by lightning Wednesday afternoon after a severe thunderstorm passed through Northeast Ohio.

The lightning strike made a big, dramatic sound once it hit the home.

"Firefighters and police officers came first," the homeowner said. "[They] basically, systematically went through the house— all the rooms all the closets— [and] checked everything out to make sure it was safe."

The family also had an electrician check everything out. They discovered that the garage's electrical system and ring camera were fried from the shock.