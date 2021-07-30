Medina native, OSU grad clinches 7-day 'Jeopardy!' victory, earning $268,800

CLEVELAND — "Jeopardy!" champion Matt Amodio is making his hometown of Medina proud after clinching another victory Thursday, bringing his seven-day total to $268,800 (not a typo!)

Amodio, who is a 2009 graduate of Medina High School, a graduate of The Ohio State University and a fifth-year Ph.D. student in Yale’s current computer science program studying artificial intelligence, added $74,000 to his earnings, after wagering $30,000 in Final Jeopardy.

His seven-day winning streak total of $268,800 earned him a spot in the Jeopardy! Hall of Fame as the 9th highest-winning player in a regular-season play.

He watched baseball and Jeopardy! growing up and the only thing that took precedent to baseball was "Jeopardy!"

“Absolutely, so seven o’clock growing up, Must See TV was the baseball game, and the only time we would ever change the channel was 7:30 to watch 'Jeopardy!'”

From knowing the lyrics of a Franz Ferdinand song to betting it all on African Monarchs in the Final Jeopardy Round, the Northeast Ohio native is unstoppable.

Guest Host Levar Burton called Amodio a machine and considered himself the first member of the “Matt Amodio” fan club.

Consider @levarburton the first member of the Matt Amodio fan club! pic.twitter.com/0A49IVBSL3 — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) July 30, 2021

Amodio will face another round Friday night, hoping to score his eighth victory.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.