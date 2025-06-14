Medina officer shoots at vehicle following traffic stop turned pursuit

A traffic stop turned pursuit led to a Medina officer shooting at a suspect's vehicle Thursday in Medina, according to Captain Eric Bors of the Medina Township Police Department.

In the morning, members of the Copley Police Department were dispatched to a suspicious person complaint, according to Bors.

The man, who was in a beige Toyota Camry, was wanted for a felony warrant for assaulting a police officer, Bors said.

He was stopped but fled the scene after he failed to provide identification. A short pursuit began before Copley PD called it off.

Bors said Medina officers conducted a traffic stop that afternoon on the same man.

Another pursuit started on Granger Road in Medina Township, and the man fled several miles, traveling off the road to bypass a closed road in Sharon Township, according to Bors.

While the man was traveling off the road, a Medina officer exited his patrol car to try to arrest the man, Bors said.

Authorities said the man tried to hit the officer with his car, and the officer shot at the vehicle after "perceiving an immediate threat."

The man continued to flee southbound from police, who ended up losing sight of him.

On Friday, he was found in Orville and fled from the Wayne County Sheriff's Office after they also initiated a traffic stop, according to Medina Township PD.

Bors said the chase went through multiple jurisdictions, and the man's car became disabled. He still continued to flee, but was on foot. Several moments later, he was arrested by officers.

The man was taken to the hospital to be evaluated for injuries that were self-inflicted, Bors said.

The department said the case is under investigation by the Medina County Sheriff's Office.