Medina voters decide on deer culling within city limits

MEDINA, Ohio — Medina voters are heading to the polls to decide on several state and local issues, including Issue 17, which would allow deer hunting within city limits to combat the rising deer population.

“I hope it passes. It’s time for the deer to go,” said voter David Shaw.

Last year, Medina City Council passed an ordinance that would allow limited hunting of white-tailed deer by crossbow or longbow because of the city’s population of deer.

“It’s crazy, there’s not that much of a problem,” said voter Jeff Pellegrini.

“I think we have way too many deer,” said voter Jackie Hackley.

After the city council voted to approve the ordinance, a group of Medina residents opposing it got enough signatures on a petition to have the issue placed on the ballot.

“I think there needs to be a few more things to make something like that safer,” said Alicia Piotrkowski, voter.

Now, it is up to Medina voters to decide.