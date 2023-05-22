Meet the 5 local students competing in the Scripps National Spelling Bee

The Scripps National Spelling Bee kicks off next weekend and Northeast Ohio will be represented by five students.
Meet the local contestants:
Emma Liu
Liu is a 13-year-old girl who attends Hudson Middle School.
She is president of the student council and is involved in Science Olympiad.
Tia Geisler
Geisler is 10-years-old and a fourth grader at Orchard Hollow Elementary School in Mentor.
She loves to play sports and read books.
Bryce Beckley
Beckley is a 14-year-old who is an eighth grader at Dover Middle School.
He plays several instruments including the tuba and spring bass.
Advait Nishit
Nishit is a 13-year-old boy who is in seventh grade at Incarnate Wood Academy in Parma Heights.
He enjoys hiking with his dad, singing Indian classical music and playing the guitar.
Bridget Smith
Smith is a 13-year-old who is a seventh-grade student at Durling Middle School in Lorain.
She has competed in three spelling bees before but this is her first time competing in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
The Scripps National Spelling Bee kicks off on Tuesday, May 30. Find out how to watch and learn more about the competition here.
Good luck to all of the contestants!