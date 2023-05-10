Meet the Lake County Captains' new play-by-play announcer

CLEVELAND — When you finally have a college degree, you're ready to take on the world. Local students take that step this month. The next step? Finding a job.

Unless a job's already found YOU!

Kirtland native Logan Potosky graduates from John Carroll University on May 21, but he's been hard at work as the Lake County Captains play-by-play announcer for weeks. The Captains are the Cleveland Guardians High-A minor league affiliate in Eastlake, and Logan calls the action.

"I get to bring that to people, and I get a front-row seat to all the action," he said. "It's just so cool!"

Before stepping into a professional booth, Potosky has been hard at work in the WJCU Radio sports department on campus. Jasen Sokol, WJCU's general manager, told News 5, "He's professional, he comes prepared; obviously, he's got a great voice, we all know that, but he works harder than anyone I've ever seen."

One of the aspects of his new professional Potosky likes?

"You get to see, perhaps, some blossoming prospects, and you get to say, 'Hey, I knew that guy when…'"

Perhaps we'll be saying that about Logan someday soon.

"I don't know where it's going to go; I have no idea, I'm just taking it one step at a time and enjoying the ride," Potosky said.

