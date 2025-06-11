'Megan's Way Out,' family of woman killed in drive-thru lane of Stow restaurant working to change laws

AKRON — The family of a woman who was killed in a Taco Bell drive-thru line in Stow is working towards changing laws.

It’s called “Megan’s Way Out” and it’s aimed at saving lives.

Last August, Megan and her dog Penny were in line at a Taco Bell drive-thru in Stow. They were blocked in because it’s a single lane drive-thru. The driver behind her, a stranger, started ramming his car into hers. He then got out and shot and killed the 25-year-old before killing himself.

Police say homicide-suicide at Taco Bell drive-thru involved 2 strangers

“She couldn’t get out,” said Nick Keleman, Megan’s dad. "To be honest, I’m very angry.”

But he’s channeling that anger into action.

“Megan did a lot of things while she was alive to help people. So... me and my family [want] to get our frustration and anger out ...to honor her by trying to make positive change in a constructive way,” explained Nick.

That’s why the Keleman family is now focused on “Megan’s Way Out” and making laws that could save a life. They want drive-thru escape lanes at restaurants.

“Megan’s Way Out would mandate that these drive-thrus have an exit for folks as they’re going through that drive-thru process,” said State Senator Casey Weinstein (D), District 28.

The Kelemans are working with Weinstein to make “Megan’s Way Out,” a state law.

“A lot of emergencies can happen over the course of five to up to twenty minutes that you can be in these drive- thrus. You could have a medical situation, could be a personal situation,” explained Weinstein.

Megan’s family is also working with the city of Stow to change ordinances for new or remodeled restaurants to include extra space where drivers could get out of line in an emergency.

Nick will be at the Stow council meeting on June 24 to speak about “Megan’s Way Out.”

He said Taco Bell is also expected to be at that meeting because the company wants to build a new restaurant in Stow.

“Who knew that we’re working on this, and all of a sudden Taco Bell is going to be at the same meeting proposing their drive-thru plans. We’re hoping they do the right thing and do a two-lane drive-thru,” he explained.

Nick said he hopes the community turns out to support this ordinance and his family at the meeting. Legislation at the state level is expected to be discussed in August.