Members of La Sagrada Familia Parish keeps Holy Latin American tradition, create sawdust carpets

Members of La Sagrada Familia Parish have created sawdust carpets for 12 years as part of a Holy Latin American tradition.

Roberto Santiago, the celebration's founder, brought the tradition back to Cleveland and helped it flourish as part of an Eagle Scout project.

The tradition starts on Palm Sunday, when sawdust is colored in different colors. Then, the Church comes together to decide a theme for that year and create art pieces.

Officials said it's a lot of work, but that work is the whole point.

Once they are done, the carpets are laid out for Good Friday service, where the designs get ruined as people walk over them.

Organizers said the entire process symbolizes faith and that even the most beautiful of human creations is temporary.

"Everyone in the community gets together, which is something beautiful because we all... we all bind together, in the sacrificial, called Jesus Christ."