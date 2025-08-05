Mentor Cruise-In car show returns this weekend for 23rd year

One of the biggest car shows in Northeast Ohio returns this weekend, and it's expected to draw thousands of visitors and showcase hundreds of cars.

The Mentor Cruise-In is Saturday, Aug. 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mentor Civic Center Complex, 8500 Civic Center Blvd.

Now in its 23rd year, the annual event features around 800 vehicles, ranging from classic cars to sports cars, RVs, and more.

Attendees can also enjoy live music, and food from East Coast Custard, Carhop's Mobile Diner, and Senor Masa.

As with all the best car shows, trophies will be awarded across various categories, and one lucky owner will take home the best of show award.

Parking is free and on-site for visitors and owners participating in the show. If you'd like to show your car, registration is from 8 to 10 a.m.

The organizers say alcohol, bicycles and dogs are not allowed.