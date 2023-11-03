Watch Now
Mentor fourth-grade teacher arrested in undercover sting targeting individuals seeking sex with minors

Posted at 5:24 PM, Nov 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-03 17:24:07-04

A fourth-grade teacher from Mentor Public Schools was one of 14 people arrested in an undercover sting operation last weekend targeting people allegedly going online looking to have sex with minors.

The operation was conducted by the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force with undercover officers posing as minors.

According to the school district, the teacher, Tim Tatko, was immediately put on administrative leave pending the result of the investigation.

"We are taking the allegations very seriously, and we will fully cooperate with law enforcement officials working on this case. Keeping our students safe is our number one priority, and we will do everything we can to protect them. We will provide updated information when it becomes available," the district said.

The district said there is no indication that any Mentor student was involved in the circumstances leading to Tatko's arrest.

