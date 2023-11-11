Mentor hosts Annual Veterans Day Ceremony

MENTOR, Ohio — Mentor is one of many communities across Northeast Ohio paying their respect to our local heroes.

Mentor hosts Annual Veterans Day CeremonyMentor hosts Annual Veterans Day Ceremony

The tribute happened on Saturday at Mentor Municipal Cemetery, where dozens gathered for the city’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony.

Veterans Day Ceremony in Mentor

While there, the community heard from guest speakers like Bob Zonneville.

He's 98 years old and tells News 5 that he makes it a priority to attend this ceremony every year and wants to see others do the same.

“I served in a division that suffered over 100% causalities. I was wounded twice myself and fortunately, mine weren’t life-threatening (I still had to be taken care of each time), but I never want to forget those that served with me, who didn’t come back,” said Zonneville, a local veteran.

Aside from the ceremony, volunteers also showed up to clean off the headstones of our fallen soldiers.

Annual Veterans Day Ceremony in Mentor