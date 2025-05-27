Mentor is buzzing over star spelling bee contestant

MENTOR, Ohio — The City of Mentor is buzzing for Sebastian Gil.

The top-tier speller is still working to contain his emotions over the opportunity of a lifetime.

"I'm very excited," Sebastian Gil said.

Gil's name is plastered front and center on the sign outside of Memorial Middle School.

"It's a new experience, and there's gonna be a lot of things to enjoy," Gil said.

The ambitious 13-year-old has been putting in a ton of work to achieve his goal of making it to the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

"I do a decent amount of practice daily," Gil said.

And it shows.

His skill set is on another level—spelling some of the most challenging and lengthy words you can find in the dictionary.

His ability almost seems effortless.

"I just enjoy the thrill of getting a word right and just having that experience," Gil said.

In many ways, Gil is your typical teen.

His favorite hobby is playing musical instruments.

But he also has a certain knack for another kind of competition.

Gil won the Tri-County Spelling Bee in February to advance to Nationals.

He says he feels confident he can do well in Washington D.C. On the big stage.

"I think I can do it, and I think I can go far. If there are any other participants viewing this, best of luck," Gil said.

He has this advice for other kids looking to follow in his footsteps in the future:

"If you read just a lot, there's a high chance you will get in and putting in practice and effort, you dedicate enough time and have enough determination, you will most definitely be able to achieve this," Gil said.