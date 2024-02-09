Mentor turning pool into splash pad

The City of Mentor announced they will be turning their pool at Eleanor B. Garfield Park into a splash pad.
The pool was originally built in the early 1960s but has been closed since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lifeguard shortage.
The city decided to make the change to a splash pad after an assessment of the pool revealed multiple structural and performance deficiencies.
Construction is set to begin in 2025.
We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.