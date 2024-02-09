Mentor turning pool into splash pad

The City of Mentor announced they will be turning their pool at Eleanor B. Garfield Park into a splash pad.

The pool was originally built in the early 1960s but has been closed since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lifeguard shortage.

The city decided to make the change to a splash pad after an assessment of the pool revealed multiple structural and performance deficiencies.

Construction is set to begin in 2025.