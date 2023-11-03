Watch Now
Merchandise stolen from the Football Hall of Fame by Strongsville players has been returned, district says

Posted at 3:30 PM, Nov 03, 2023
The Strongsville Mustangs took on the Canton McKinley Bulldogs last Friday at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton.

While at the museum and stadium, Strongsville football players stole merchandise, a representative with the school confirmed.

The merchandise has been returned and the students involved were disciplined, the school said in a statement.

It was not confirmed the value of the merchandise stolen or the discipline given to the students, but school officials said that after discussions with the Hall of Fame, the value of the merchandise that was stolen was determined to be "significantly less" than first reported.

Strongsville's football season ended Friday after losing to Canton McKinley 37-13.

