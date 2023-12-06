Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Metal debris in road flattens tires of nearly half dozen cars; Westlake Police cite truck driver hauling load

thumbnail_IMG_4075.jpg
Damon Maloney | News 5 Cleveland
thumbnail_IMG_4075.jpg
Posted at 11:05 AM, Dec 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-06 11:05:39-05

The morning commute for more than half a dozen drivers in Westlake was ruined Wednesday after a truck hauling metal spilled some of its load across the freeway, which destroyed the tires of vehicles driving behind it.

It happened in the westbound lanes of I-90 near the Crocker Road exit around 8 a.m.

RELATED: What to do if your vehicle is hit by debris on the freeway

Westlake Police said seven vehicles had their tires punctured by the debris.

Authorities stopped the truck driver and cited him for the loose load.

RELATED: State bill that would boost penalties for road debris comes after News 5 investigation

Lawmakers considered tougher fines for debris on Ohio's roads several years ago following a News 5 investigation. You can watch more in the player below:

State bill that would boost penalties for road debris comes after News 5 investigation

RELATED: Thousands are injured across Ohio by loads flying off vehicles

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we’re following through on impactful stories from your community.