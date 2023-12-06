Metal debris in road flattens tires of nearly half dozen cars; Westlake Police cite truck driver hauling load

The morning commute for more than half a dozen drivers in Westlake was ruined Wednesday after a truck hauling metal spilled some of its load across the freeway, which destroyed the tires of vehicles driving behind it.

It happened in the westbound lanes of I-90 near the Crocker Road exit around 8 a.m.

Westlake Police said seven vehicles had their tires punctured by the debris.

Authorities stopped the truck driver and cited him for the loose load.

