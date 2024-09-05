Watch Now
Metroparks sailing center will bring new opportunities to the lakefront

Gary Abrahamsen
The Cleveland Metroparks says a new "world-class" sailing center will open at East 55th Marina in 2026.
CLEVELAND — Donovan Jackson is a kid with a dream.

“I just want to learn how, basically how a sailboat works,” he told News 5.

He’d never been sailing before. We met him as he was about to set sail on his very first lesson. But this 14-year-old has big aspirations for his sailing future.

“My mom had said she wanted to go out on a sailboat,” he said. “So, when I get older, I just want to try to build a boat for her and take her out.”

Soon, Donovan will have all the tools he needs to make his dreams a reality. Thursday, the Cleveland Metroparks announced plans to build a brand-new sailing center at the East 55th Marina. We spoke with the Metroparks Chief Planning & Design Officer, Sean McDermott.

“We’ve been working to improve public access along our lakefront in Cleveland and Cuyahoga County for quite some time,” he said. “Our main goal here is that this is a space for community.”

Renderings from Cleveland Metroparks show the vision for the Patrick S. Parker Community Sailing Center

The Patrick S. Parker Community Sailing Center is a $15 million investment in opening up the lakefront to more of our communities. Thanks to contributions from the Parker Hannifin Corporation, The Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Supporting Foundation, and The Cleveland Foundry, the new center will offer ample opportunity.

There will be learning spaces; classes offered through The Cleveland Foundry, community areas, concessions, dining, stunning views of our lake, and yes, plenty of sailboats.

“We see that sailing is a great way, not just to teach water safety but also to teach life skills,” McDermott said.

Renderings released by the Metroparks Thursday show the vision for two new facilities at the marina. An eastern building will house all the classrooms, dining, and retail. Plus, a boat house to the west.

Renderings from Cleveland Metroparks show the vision for the Patrick S. Parker Community Sailing Center

The goal is to bring more Clevelanders to the water and more people to Cleveland.

“It’s going to be a first-class facility and really continue to put Cleveland on the map as a waterfront community,” McDermott said.

It's that water that keeps Donovan dreaming. He has memories there, on our lakefront.

“When I was younger, I would just go out fishing with my mom,” he said. He said he’ll be checking out the new center when it’s ready. Because he knows what the water offers him when he sets sail.

“I feel calm, like I don’t feel no anger in my body,” he said. “Overall, I’m just calm. Peaceful. Like nothing can disturb me.”

