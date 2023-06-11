Fire at UPS Customer Center in Middleburg Hts. is out, say fire officials

The Middleburg Heights Fire Department, along with other nearby fire departments, reported to the UPS Customer Center on Englewood Drive Sunday morning for a fire.

The fire has been extinguished. According to Middleburg Heights police, there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire and the damage the fire may have caused are unknown.

News 5 was on the scene as the fire was being extinguished and reported that there are hazmat crews on the scene.

No further information has been provided. News 5 will update this story as more details become available.

