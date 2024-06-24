Minerva advising residents on Metro and Kennel roads to remain in their homes

Monday afternoon, the Village of Minerva posted on Facebook that residents on Metro and Kennel roads should remain in their homes.

The village said everyone should stay clear of that location. No further information about what prompted the announcement was provided.

News 5 has a crew on the way to the scene.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

According to Google Maps, Minerva, which is located about an hour and a half southeast of Cleveland in Stark and Carroll counties, is home to around 3,700 residents.