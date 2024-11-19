Missing Mansfield teen found dead in Harrison County; police asking for tips in the case

Mansfield police detectives are investigating after a missing teen boy was found dead in Southeast Ohio.

According to the Mansfield Police Department, the boy was found in Harrison County and transported to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office due to "suspicious circumstances."

The teen has been identified as 16-year-old Trentin Isaac.

Mansfield police said they are working with other agencies on the case as they have "more questions than answers at this point."

"The family and the community can be assured that the division will work diligently to not only answer these questions but also bring justice to the individuals who committed this act. We continue to seek the public's assistance with any information about this case," Mansfield Police Chief Jason Bammann said in a news release. "Again, detectives investigating the case have received numerous unverified tips and rumors concerning videos and social media posts but no such evidence has been submitted to Mansfield Police. The department urges anyone with information regarding potential videos, photographs, or social media content related to Trentin or the circumstances of his disappearance to come forward immediately."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Ronee Swisher at 419-755-9432.