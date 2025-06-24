Missing swimmer's body recovered from Lakeview Beach in Lorain

A woman died Tuesday morning from a suspected drowning at Lakeview Beach in Lorain.

According to Lorain Police Capt. Jacob Morris, the woman has been identified as 20-year-old Ayesha Kadi, of Lorain.

Morris said officers responded to the beach around 7:45 a.m. after they were notified about a woman jumping off a break wall into the water and, at one point, didn't resurface.

Police called in the Lorain Fire Department, the Underwater Recovery Team, and the U.S. Coast Guard to assist in the search for the woman.

Kadi's body was found west of the center break wall about 12 to 15 feet under the water, Morris said.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed what happened to contact the department at 440-204-2105.