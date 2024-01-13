Mistletoe is Cleveland Animal Protective League's Pet of the Week

In an effort to support pet adoption, News 5 partners with the Cleveland Animal Protective League to bring our viewers the Pet of the Week!

Meet Mistletoe:

The Mistletoe plant is a sign of love and peace, and that couldn’t be more true of our dog named Mistletoe! Mistletoe, affectionately called Little Missy in her foster home, came to the APL severely emaciated and nursing puppies. This girl’s tough start to life has not diminished her happiness in the least. She is the epitome of happy-go-lucky. Mistletoe is a 6-year-old Pitty Mix who now weighs a healthy 34 lbs and is ready to start her new life. Her foster family reports that she loves everyone she meets and is the sweetest cuddle bug. She is also quite the smart cookie, already knowing how to sit, give paw and lay down, plus she’s crate trained and house trained. She’s basically the whole package rolled into one adorable, pint-sized pup! Cleveland APL

Now is a good time to visit your local shelter. As adoptions decrease, there are a lot of furry friends looking for a good home.

Find out more about Mistletoe and the Cleveland Animal Protective League here.