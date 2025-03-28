Mixed reaction on new plans to revitalize Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood

CLEVELAND — Big changes are on the way to Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood to help revitalize the area.

“I think this is a wonderful project that everybody’s going to be happy about,” said Councilman Kris Harsh of Ward 13.

But some residents said they are concerned about what this will mean for the future.

“I would like to see the development go on that they want to do but put it [in] another location,” said Historical Society of Old Brooklyn Museum President Constance Ewazen.

As one of Cleveland’s few neighborhood museums, Ewazen and Fred Hodges said they wanted to keep it that way.

“I would like to see this stay here,” said Hodges. “It’s convenient for me to visit here.”

However, Ewazen said her chances of keeping the Historical Society of Old Brooklyn Museum in her community are now at risk after recently receiving a 90-day notice to look for another place.

I asked: “So you’ve been knowing it’s been going on, but you still have been voicing 'I’m not in favor of this?'”

“Yes, we have. Now, one of my gripes too is they haven’t really publicized this in the neighborhood,” said Ewazen.

Harsh said he has been transparent on the city’s new $32-million-dollar plan to create 80 new apartment units, a restaurant and brewery and other commercial shops while tearing down everything else except the two churches.

“I understand change is hard. Change is really, really hard and it’s hardest for the people that have to make the most change. But we’ve always known this day was going to come,” Harsh said.

Still, Ewazen said she is concerned about the new location not being centrally located, her ability to afford to keep the museum running, the destruction of the area’s unique architectural design and the cemetery where she claims some people are still buried.

“We had a developer that was willing to refurbish these buildings to not tear them down,” said Ewazen.

“There was a plan put forth by a developer to keep everything exactly the same way that it is. The problem is that would’ve relied on historic tax credits, which are too finicky down at the state to rely upon,” Harsh said.

At this time, Harsh said the project is set in stone, so through the Tenant Uniform Relocation Act (URA), a specialist is working with Ewazen and the local barbershop owner to help them find a new location.

“This project is going to bring some really important revitalization to the corner of Memphis and Pearl,” said Harsh. “The future of Old Brooklyn is brighter than the present. This project is going to help ensure that.”

I asked Ewazen: "If you were speaking to Councilman Harsh, what would you say to him?"

“Leave us alone. I would appreciate support for the Historical Society from him,” said Ewazen.

Harsh doesn’t expect the demolition to take place until later this winter and he hopes Ewazen will find a new home at one of the buildings across the street.