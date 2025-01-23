Moen Inc. leaving Northeast Ohio, heading to Chicago area

Moen Incorporated, a major employer, is leaving the city of North Olmsted and heading to the Chicago area, according to a press release from its parent company, Fortune Brands Innovation.

The parent company announced plans to move the faucet maker's corporate headquarters tentatively next summer.

Moen has been in North Olmsted since 1994 and currently has 350 employees.

A company spokesperson told Crain's Cleveland Business that "many of those employees have been offered jobs in Illinois."

The company insists that those who choose not to make the move will be supported with benefits such as live severance pay.

North Olmsted's economic and community development director wrote that the city is looking forward to working with Moen to "ensure the building remains a viable economic engine for North Olmsted."