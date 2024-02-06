Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

More than 6,000 people died between 2019 and 2023 in crashes across Ohio, OSHP says

The Ohio State Highway Patrol has released crash statistics that show 6,262 people died in crashes across the state between 2019 and 2023.
OSHP generic.jpg
Posted at 11:47 AM, Feb 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-06 12:28:06-05

The Ohio State Highway Patrol has released crash statistics that show 6,262 people died in crashes across the state between 2019 and 2023.

According to OSHP, there were 5,773 crashes with fatalities during that time period, with one in four crashes resulting from a motorist driving off the road. After that, the most common causes of crashes were unsafe speed, driving left of center, failure to yield the right of way, following too closely, and running a stop sign.

The highest number of crashes occurred in Franklin County at 570 over the five-year period. Cuyahoga County came in second with 487 crashes. Hamilton was third with 319, Montgomery had 286, and Lucas County had 225. The top five counties accounted for 33% of all fatal crashes.

Here's a county-by-county breakdown of the number of fatal crashes in our area during that time period:

CountyNo. of crashesNo. of fatal crashes
Ashland5,96438
Ashtabula9,13572
Cuyahoga150,251487
Carroll1,86422
Erie10,65150
Geauga8,43362
Holmes3,33932
Huron6,03837
Lake20,55046
Lorain29,435108
Medina15,33357
Portage1656479
Richland16,50666
Stark42,775140
Summit69,445208
Trumbull19,70297
Tuscarawas11,75149
Wayne9,47384

During that 5-year period, Cuyahoga County led our area with more than 150,000 crashes and nearly 500 fatalities. Of those, most crashes occurred on I-90 (8,368) and I-480 (6,121).

Statewide statistics show that more than 34% of fatal crashes happened between 5 and 10 p.m., with Fridays and Saturdays being the most common days for crashes. Interstates 71, 75, 70 and U.S. Route 40 had the most crashes during the five-year period.

OSHP said the best way to reduce the number of crashes is to not drive distracted, watch your speed, keep a safe distance between your vehicle and the one in front of you, and obey traffic laws.

CLICK HERE for OSHP's interactive crash dashboard.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.