Mother indicted after toddler dies, 2 other children found 'severely malnourished'

CLEVELAND — A 33-year-old Cleveland mother is facing multiple charges after her 2-year-old child died earlier this month and her other two children were found "severely malnourished."

According to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office, the mother, Niesha Walls, is charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter, one count of felonious assault and three counts of endangering children after being indicted by a grand jury on Thursday.

Authorities say police responded to a home near Anita Kennedy Avenue and Kinsman Road on Aug. 6 to conduct a welfare check at the woman's residence. The house was found to be in "deplorable condition." The toddler was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene. Two other children, ages 9 and 11 years old, were found to be "severely malnourished" and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Investigators later learned the toddler had a medical condition that was left untreated, authorities said.

“It is unimaginable to think a mother would do nothing while her children starved,” said Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley. “The number one duty of a parent is to provide care for their children, and Niesha Walls failed in that duty. We will do everything in our power to get justice for Noell.”

An arraignment date hasn't been set.