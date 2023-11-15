Musuem of Natural History closed Wednesday after small fire

The Museum of Natural History had a small fire early Wednesday morning, according to Cleveland Fire.

The small fire at the museum took place in an older air handler unit, part of the HVAC system, in a mechanical room, officials said.

The fire caused the sprinklers to be set off, closing the museum Wednesday. It will reopen with normal hours Thursday.

No public areas were damaged.

The museum has seen major renovations lately and is still under construction as it continues its $150 million expansion project.

